Grand jury to hear case of rail officer’s shooting of teen

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana grand jury will decide whether a railroad officer was justified when he shot a 13-year-old boy who led police on a car chase.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that the grand jury sought by Prosecutor Vicki Becker will meet starting Dec. 27 to investigate the non-fatal May 7 shooting.

The Elkhart Truth reports the pursuit began when an Elkhart police officer tried to stop a vehicle for dangerous driving.

A Norfolk Southern police officer joined the pursuit after hearing it play out on his radio. He shot the teen in the shoulder as officers tried to block him from driving away after his vehicle ended up in a yard.

The boy was hospitalized for a few days. The Norfolk Southern officer remains on administrative leave.

