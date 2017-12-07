GOTW Preview: North Side at South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top two teams in the area collide on Friday night as North Side and South Side will open SAC play against each other at Don Reichert Gymnasium in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

North Sides comes in with a 3-1 record as the Legends are ranked fourth in this week’s 4A state poll. The Legends have beaten Indianapolis Tech, 1A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian, and DeKalb, but fell to 4A no. 5 Hamilton Southeastern in overtime last Saturday.

South Side is 2-0 with wins over Leo and Jay County. The Archers are in their first year under head coach J.J. Foster, who previously coached at Bishop Luers.

Tune into WANE-TV at 6 p.m. Friday for a live preview from Reichert Gymnasium. Then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 for complete coverage on Fort Wayne’s most-watched and longest-running sports show!