Additional lanes on I-69 near Indianapolis set to open Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Additional travel lanes on Interstate 69 between State Road 37, Exit 205, and State Road 38, Exit 219 will be open to traffic starting Friday morning according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The opening should help ease traffic on the often congested stretch of interstate just north of Indianapolis.

As part of a $92 million contract, a third lane was added in each direction to the median and the existing pavement was repaired and resurfaced. The project also widened and reconfigured the Campus Parkway Exit 210 interchange into a double-crossover diamond configuration, which was opened to traffic this summer.

Construction of an additional auxiliary lane between the 116th Street entrance ramp to I-69 South and the I-69 South Exit 204 ramp to 106th Street will continue through next spring.

I-69 South will be temporarily reduced to two lanes to allow space for the State Road 37 and 116th Street entrance ramps to safely merge while construction continues on the southbound auxiliary lane between the 116th Street and 106th Street ramps.

Crews plan to close lanes on I-69 South and State Road 37 South beginning after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 to modify pavement markings in the area to establish this winter traffic pattern.

INDOT is planning a separate design-build project that will continue adding a third lane in each direction to the median of I-69 between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 109 (Scatterfield Road) Exit 226.