Wife of former congressman considering run for Indiana House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The wife of former U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman may run for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Christy Stutzman posted this on Facebook on Wednesday:

“Sometimes life surprises you and opportunities come that you don’t seek or expect. I would like to ask for your prayers and support as I consider running for State Representative, District 49. Rep. Wes Culver has served this District so faithfully for the past 10 years, and leaves big shoes to fill. Indiana has come a long way over the past decade with strong, conservative leadership, and yet there is still much work to do to keep our economy strong, our families safe and to make our state even better for the next generation of Hoosiers. Marlin and I are making it a matter of prayer and would appreciate your thoughts as we prepare for the road ahead.”

District 49 represents much of Elkhart County in northern Indiana.

Mrs. Stutzman told NewsChannel 15 that she plans to make an official announcement next week.