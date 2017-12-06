Thompson nets hat trick as Komets topple Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets started slow but finished strong Wednesday against rival Toledo with Garrett Thompson netting a hat trick in a 5-2 win against the Walleye.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third period the Komets scored four times in the final frame to earn the wins.

In addition to Thompson’s three goals Louick Marcotte and Curtis Leonard both found the net.

Komets goalie Michael Houser stopped 29-of-31 shots.

The Komets are off Friday but host Quad City at 7:30 Saturday night at the Coliseum.