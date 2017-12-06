Surveillance photos of carjacking suspect released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have released a series of surveillance photos that they say show a suspect in a carjacking that happened earlier this week within the Canterbury Green Apartments complex.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an armed carjacking outside an apartment in the 2600 block of Northgate Boulevard. There, a man told police that he’d just gotten home to his apartment and parked in his carport when a man approached him as he was getting out of his car, according to a police report.

The man said the suspect was armed with a black handgun and “forcibly pulled” the man from the car, the report said.

The suspect then patted the man down and took his wallet and cell phone. The man then took his car keys and ordered him to walk away before he drove off in his car, the report said.

The suspect was described as a black man, aged 20-24, 5-feet-11 or 6-feet, with a thin build and no facial hair. He was dressed in a black hoodie with the hood up.

That same night, about an hour after the carjacking, the victim’s phone was sold at a local grocery store “eco-ATM” kiosk, the report said. Detectives found the phone and gathered surveillance video from the store which showed two men at the kiosk in the store.

Anyone able to identify the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or 436-STOP.