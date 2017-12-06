Snider’s Johnson, Leo’s VonGunten win positional Mr. Football awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Lawrence Johnson and Leo’s Ben VonGunten are the best at their position in the state of Indiana according the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

The IFCA released its IndyStar Mr. Football position awards winners on Wednesday, with Johnson earning the nod as the state’ top player on the defensive line and VonGunten as the state’s best punter.

Johnson, a Purdue recruit, tallied 50 tackles. He had seven TFLs and three sacks as Snider went 11-1.

VonGunten averaged 37.5 yards per punt as a senior and was also 33-for-34 on extra points.