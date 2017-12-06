Runaway from Ohio found riding on semi in Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) A 17-year-old boy who had been reported as a runaway from northern Ohio was found Tuesday nearly 300 miles away riding between the cab and trailer of a semi in southern Indiana according to Indiana State Police.

A motor carrier inspector operating a weigh station on I-65 north of Seymour spotted the boy at around 9 a.m. riding on the catwalk of the semi. He got the driver to stop and despite the boy’s efforts to hide, he was taken into custody.

Police determined the boy was from Shelby, Ohio and he may have climbed aboard the truck somewhere in Kentucky earlier in the day.