Poythress leads Mad Ants to win at Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – The Westchester Knicks (9-5), the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knickerbockers, fell victim to a seething Fort Wayne Mad Ants (10-2), the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate, a team to which the Knicks had very recently handed its sole home loss. The final score at the Westchester County Center: 116-104.

Knicks affiliate player Trey Burke continued to lead Westchester with a team-high 29 points, also supplying six assists. Two-Way player Luke Kornet finished his night with 19 points and four rebounds, his fellow Two-Way teammate Isaiah Hicks just shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds on top of three steals. Knicks affiliate Nigel Hayes contributed 15 points with seven rebounds, affiliate Xavier Rathan-Mayes rounding out the double-digit scoring with 13 points and five assists.

Pacers Two-Way guard Alex Poythress led the Mad Ants with a game-high 30 points, notching the double-double with 13 rebounds. Indiana affiliate player DeQuan Jones provided 20 points, his affiliated teammate Ben Moore handing off 18 from the bench. Guard Walter Lemon Jr. hit 7-of-10 for 18 points, Stephan Hicks contributing 18 of his own from the pine.

The teams went shot-for-shot in the first quarter with Westchester shooting 61.9 percent and Fort Wayne 60.0 percent. The Knicks began to damage itself with fouls early on, but squeaked out of the first twelve minutes with a one-point lead. The home team used a 7-2 run midway through the second to go up by as many as seven points, but the Mad Ants heated up quickly and went on a 14-3 run of its own to turn the game right back around. Heading into the locker room, Fort Wayne held a three-point advantage.

The Mad Ants stayed fired up in the third, running up the first double-digit lead of the game off a lost ball turnover-turned-lay-up from DeQuan Jones. The Knicks tried to rally with a quick 7-0 retaliation but every time the home team caught up, Fort Wayne picked up steam. Westchester plagued itself with fouls throughout the game, the final self-afflicted blow coming in the fourth as the team amassed a total of 27 fouls in the game. Fort Wayne would go on to win 116-104, getting its revenge on the team that delivered one of its two losses by tying up the series 1-1.

The Westchester Knicks are back at home for a 7:00 p.m. matchup on Friday, Dec. 8 against the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate. The game will be available streaming via MSG GO and Facebook Live.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants travel to play its next game, also on Friday, against the Lakeland Magic, the Orlando Magic’s affiliate, at 7:00 p.m.