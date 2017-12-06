Parkview shows off progress on new cancer treatment facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Parkview Regional Medical Center provided an update Wednedsday on the construction of a new cancer treatment facility that is part of the healthcare complex on the north side of Fort Wayne.

The 51 bed outpatient facility has been designed to resemble a hotel more than a traditional hospital. It features an area where patients can be treated privately, with another patient or in a group setting. There is also an outside patio near the treatment area where patients can go and in some cases even continue treatment. An indoor garden is also part of the design.

Patients will be able to see multiple doctors in one location instead of having to go to other buildings.

The first patient is expected to be admitted on June 5, 2018.

