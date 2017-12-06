Konchar’s 23 not enough as Akron zips by Mastodons

AKRON, Ohio – John Konchar scored a season-high 23 points while Kason Harrell added 19 and Bryson Scott had 18 but Fort Wayne fell at Akron 83-79 on Wednesday (Dec. 6) evening.

Early sharp shooting beyond the arc helped the Mastodons lead for much of the game’s first 10 minutes. Fort Wayne was up 26-20 with 8:34 left in the first half when Akron responded with a 13-0 run. It lifted Akron to a 46-36 halftime lead.

Fort Wayne cut the deficit to four points multiple times in the second half, but each time Akron responded with a run to stay up on the ‘Dons.

A layup by Dylan Carl made it an 80-76 game with 1:45 remaining and it stayed that score for more than a minute as the teams traded scoreless possessions. Akron’s Eric Parrish broke the streak by making 1-of-2 free throws with 37 seconds remaining. Eight seconds later Harrell connected on a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game at 81-79. Fort Wayne fouled Parrish again, and he again made 1-of-2. Down by three, the ‘Dons had a chance to tie it up but Harrell’s contested 3-pointer with 15 seconds left was off the mark.

Fort Wayne made 14-of-33 attempts from long range in the game. However, the ‘Dons were hampered by 20 turnovers and a 40-28 rebounding disadvantage.

Akron improves to 4-2. Fort Wayne falls to 6-4. The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Dec. 9) at another Mid-American Conference foe. This time it will be the Redhawks of Miami (Ohio).