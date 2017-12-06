Indiana Ed. board approves new grad requirements

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Board of Education has approved changes to the state’s high school graduation requirements.

The board on Wednesday voted 7-4 to approve new requirements for graduation that include a series of tasks in place of a test, as currently mandated in Indiana high schools. Under the new requirements, students will have to complete coursework, demonstrate employable skills through service or work projects and show they are ready for post-secondary study through exams that include the SAT and ACT.

The new requirements for Indiana’s high school students will begin with the 2019 freshman class.

“I am excited for the opportunities these new pathways will provide Hoosier students,” said Dr. Byron Ernest, chairman of the Graduation Pathways Panel. “They will go a long way to ensure our students are truly prepared for success in whatever they choose to pursue after high school.”

The pathways were developed by the Graduation Pathways Panel, a SBOE subcommittee, which gathered input from hundreds of stakeholders during 30 combined hours of discussion over the past year.

The state said that the pathways program will allow students to not simply earn a high school diploma, but also gain and demonstrate both “academic and employability skills that ensure they are ready for their next step — whether that’s the military, industry training, college or a job.”

Highlights of Indiana’s New Graduation Pathways, according to the Indiana State Board of Education, are:

Individualization: The new pathways move from a one-size-fits-all approach to one where every student chooses a route to graduation that reflects their goals after commencement.

Local Flexibility: The new pathways give schools and districts the flexibility to design and offer courses and experiences that are aligned to locally identified priorities and community needs.

Relevancy: Because students will get to select the path that makes the most sense for their goals after high school, their high school experience is more relevant to them personally.

Currency: The new pathways give students something of value and meaning to be used to help them succeed in the next step along their personal journey—whether it’s more education and training or a career.

Workforce-Aligned: The new pathways are designed to ensure today’s students gain the skills and traits they need to be successful in our rapidly-changing, modern economy—including a strong academic foundation, intellectual curiosity and a passion for lifelong learning.

Rigor: To address the skills gap and ensure all students are prepared to succeed, we need to establish higher expectations for all students—with the foundational belief that every student is capable of achieving personal success. These new pathways strike the right balance of higher expectations for all students with more individualized options to meet every student’s unique needs and goals.

Read Indiana’s new gradation pathways online here.