FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soccer standout Alyssa Couch is heading to the next level as the senior signed with IU East on Wednesday night.

A forward, Couch served as a team captain this past fall for the Spartans.

Homestead finished 6-8-4 overall.

As a senior Couch scored two goals and tallied a team-best five assists while playing in 12 games for the Spartans.