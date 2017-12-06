Fundraising underway for new Aquatic Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Plans for a new aquatic center are in the works with the goal of serving southwest Allen County.

The large facility would be home to competitive swimming and diving, learn-to-swim courses and even physical therapy classes.

“We have a lot of pools and a lot of options here, but nothing that really centralizes and meets all of the needs,” Allison Brown said. Brown is the executive director of the Northern Indiana Aquatic Center Foundation.

Brown, a former paralympic swimmer, is leading the charge of the plan in its first stages of fundraising.

“It will truly take the entire community coming together in order for us to get the aquatic center built,” Brown said.

Several groups are involved in the conversations, including leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools who take pride in their swimmers, but know they have a pool of their own.

“As they talked with us about [the aquatic center] at Southwest Allen, we were interested in that,” SACS Business Manager Jim Coplen said. “Obviously we have our own natatorium now. We’re talking about logistics.”

The new facility would not only service students, but also the Southwest Allen County Swim Team and the community.

“This is a group really we’ve worked with as a community for years because they’ve been using our facility when they can,” Coplen added. “So we’ll continue that relationship and if they have a state-of-the-art facility going up within our vicinity, we want to be a part of that.”

A location has not yet been selected for the building. If all goes to plan the facility would open June, 2020.

“We knew and have known for a very long time that this is a need in the area and it’s just time to push forward a little bit. If we don’t seek it out, then we’ll never know if we can get it done,” Brown added.

You can find more information on the Northern Indiana Aquatic Center Foundation website.