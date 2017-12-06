Former Muncie volleyball coach facing child seduction, sexual misconduct charges

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A former Muncie Central High School volleyball coach is facing charges after he admitted to having inappropriate relations with an underage player on the team, according to WANE-TV sister station WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

An investigation into 24-year-old Nolan Brand’s behavior began Monday. Police said a mother made a report with officers after finding inappropriate text messages on her 15-year-old daughter’s phone.

Officers located and arrested Brand within hours. Police said as soon as they began to question him, Brand admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old would go over to Brand’s house for help with homework. After being interviewed, Brand admitted to inappropriate relations with the player on more than 12 occasions at his residence and in his car.

“Any 15-year-old is off limits and it’s illegal, but that to me makes this crime even worse. He is in a position of trust, shes looking

up to him. He is coaching her, guiding her and then this happens. We can’t let that happen,” said Captain Joseph Todd with Muncie Police.

Police say during their investigation they found inappropriate videos and images on Brand’s cell phone. The former coach also allegedly texted about killing himself after the girl’s family had discovered their relationship.

Brand had been employed with Muncie Community Schools as an assistant coach with Muncie Central for 2-1/2 months before ending his employment ended on Oct. 14. A spokesperson for Muncie Community Schools said they were not aware of the relationship between Brand and the student until police approached them about it.

Brand faces preliminary charges of child seduction, child exploitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

He was released from the Delaware County Jail on a $40,000 bail.

Muncie Community Schools later released a statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students is always the highest priority in our schools. We are obviously shocked and dismayed by the allegations. We will continue to support all of our students and families while assisting investigators during their investigation.”

The school said he had passed background checks when he was hired.

Brand was also a coach with the Munciana Volleyball Club. The club said he was fired Monday. The club released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

Upon learning of allegations of improper conduct by Nolan Brand, Munciana immediately severed all ties with him Monday morning. Although the involved student is not, nor ever has been associated with the Munciana program, we share our community’s view that her well-being is of paramount importance.