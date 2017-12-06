Donnelly calls for Franken to resign, announcement to come Thursday

Related Coverage Franken ashamed amid groping claims, will return to work

WASHINGTON (WANE/AP) Democratic Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly has joined with other members of Congress in calling for Al Franken to resign. Donnelly tweeted out a statement early Wednesday afternoon.

Joe is calling for Senator Franken to resign. pic.twitter.com/ff5i1rnhJs — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) December 6, 2017

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., have all also called on Franken to step down.



The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico.

“I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,” Gillibrand said.

The demands came in rapid succession after Franken on Wednesday vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

His office later said he will have an announcement on Thursday.