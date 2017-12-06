Boys and Girls Clubs planning new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne will build a new facility, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne said on its website that it will erect a 42,000 square foot facility at Fairfield Avenue and Pontiac Street, in place of its current building at 2609 Fairfield Ave. Construction on the $7.7 million facility is expected to begin after the current building is demolished in January and be completed within 2018.

The Clubs wrote on the website that it raised $7.2 million in 2017 to build a new “world-class facility to accommodate our ever-growing population.” The top floor of the new facility will be devoted to the organization’s teenage connections.

According to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, nearly doubling their space will allow it to better provide programs and services to children.

“Each day over 500 school aged, low-income school aged children benefit from Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (BGCFW) programs and services,” The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne wrote on its website. “Last year, 3000 children were served by one of our four sites.”

They’ll soon have more room to meet the need.

The project must still be approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, The News-Sentinel reported.