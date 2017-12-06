Behind-the-scenes look at the Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 100 years ago, community leaders convinced taxpayers to help build the Allen County Courthouse. Today it’s marked as a national historic landmark with ceilings of gold and stories displayed throughout.

Inside the courthouse, there’s incredible art around a place that thrives on civic pride. Along the tour, you can see the four courtrooms, each with different stories in the marble and gold ceilings.

But it didn’t always look like it does now. In 1994 the courthouse needed some major repairs. So the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust Inc. was created. Since then they’ve been devoted to keeping the landmark a working courthouse while also protecting the timeless art.

It’s all part of what the trust called ‘working as a steward to protect it.’

“It’s special. It’s not just artwork in the public spaces but it’s also special detail and ornamentation that our architect gave us. All of those craftsmen 100 years ago were so proud of the brick layers and the stone carvers and the marble polishers who gave us that gift so hopefully we can protect it,” Robyn Zimmerman said. Zimmerman is the Executive Director of Courthouse Preservation Trust Inc.

Most recently they spent four months working on the stain glass dome. The murals were cleaned up after water damage. The courthouse notoriously gets water in it.

There are tours almost daily. Click here if interested.