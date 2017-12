Addison Agen of Fort Wayne advanced to the Top 8 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” on Tuesday night. In a phone interview with NewsChannel 15 on Wednesday, the 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student discussed why she chose to sing a Britney Spears song Monday night, what it’s been like under the tutelage of coach Adam Levine, who she’s grown close to and what it would be like to win “The Voice.”

Advertisement