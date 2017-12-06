12/6 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger girls bested Snider at Kilmer Court while South Side ran away from Bellmont at Don Reichert Gymnasium to headline prep hoops action on Wednesday.

Olivia Sterba had 18 points and 9 rebounds while Butler signee Ellen Ross tallied 17 points and 7 boards for Dwenger in a 52-36 win by the Saints. Ferris State signee Hannah Barnes led the Panthers with 13 points.

South Side won 67-42, building a double digit lead in the first quarter. Mikeba Jones of South Side led all scorers with 17 while Taniece Chapman added 16.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: CANTERBURY 64 NORTHFIELD 72 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: BELLMONT 42 SOUTH SIDE 67 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP DWENGER 52 SNIDER 36 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW 48 CARROLL 56 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHROP 67 EAST NOBLE 39 (F)

GIRLS: DALEVILLE 48 SOUTHERN WELLS 57 (F)

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 47 CHURUBUSCO 21 (F)

GIRLS: LEO 37 ANGOLA 54 (F)

GIRLS: MISSISSINEWA 49 SOUTHWOOD 41 (F)

GIRLS: READING (MICH) 50 FREMONT 62 (F)

GIRLS: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 44 TRITON 25 (F)

GIRLS: WABASH 39 NORWELL 84 (F)