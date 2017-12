FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Journal Gazette hosted its annual fall sports awards banquet on Monday night and Homestead’s Jiya Wright and Bishop Dwenger’s Madi Ross took home the top honors.

Wright was named the Euell Wilson Award winner as the top football player in the SAC while Ross won the Glass Spike as the conference’s best volleyball player.

Chris Svarczkopf of Bishop Dwenger was named the SAC Coach of the Year in football while Dwenger’s Tim Houser was Coach of the Year for volleyball.