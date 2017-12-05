USF’s Hinen named NAIA National Player of Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis senior Derek Hinen had a week players dream about and he has been selected NAIA Player of the Week for his efforts in two Cougar wins in CL action Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

Hinen was chosen for his performances from November 27 – December 3 and was selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Columbia City, Ind., averaged 29.5 points and 7.0 assists per game for the No. 3-ranked Cougars, who have now won eight consecutive games including a 93-85 win over Goshen College on Saturday.

He has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games entering a clash at No. 12-ranked Taylor University on Tuesday night.

Hinen shot .633 from the field and .545 from the three-point line in wins over Marian (98-97, 2 OT) and Goshen. Hinen made national headlines in USF’s double overtime win over MU, sinking the game-winning shot as time ran out to make ESPN Sportscenter’s Top-10 Plays as the No. 1 play. He finished with a career high 35 points while passing out eight assists.

On Monday, Hinen was chosen Crossroads League Player of the Week.

Hinen in NAIA DII Top 50 Stats

Derek Hinen Ranks No. 32 in Total Assists (48)

Derek Hinen Ranks No. 40 in Assists per Game (4.4)

Derek Hinen Ranks No. 46 in 3-Pt Fg Pct (.463)

Derek Hinen Ranks No. 46 in Free Throw Pct (.840)