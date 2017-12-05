Trump’s tweet adds to allies’ worries about legal problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies are growing worried about President Donald Trump’s legal situation, as his lawyers offer an optimistic view.

The shifting explanations for why Trump fired national security adviser Michael Flynn have revived questions about whether the president may have obstructed an ongoing investigation of potential contacts between his campaign and Russia.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

And a muddled White House response, including a problematic presidential tweet, has left some Trump confidants worried that the president is not being well-served by his legal team.