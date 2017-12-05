TOTW: Huntington North Boys Basketball

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The ceiling is the roof for Huntington North.

The Vikings are off to their best start since 2005-06 as they are 4-0 on the year and we’re proud to honor the Huntington North boys basketball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They beat Southwood, 49-46, and then traveled to the tough environment of Warsaw and topped the Tigers on Saturday, 44-36.

They have high aspirations though and they hope to clinch their first sectional since 2000-01.

Huntington North takes on Manchester on Saturday.