Tony Stewart to race in Fort Wayne ‘Rumble’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former NASCAR racer Tony Stewart will compete in the Rumble in Fort Wayne indoor midget racing event later this month.

The Rumble will be held Dec. 29 and 30 at the Memorial Coliseum. Nearly 40 drivers will compete on a 1/7th-mile concrete oval inside the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center during the the 20th annual event, which will also feature winged and non-winged 600cc machines and multiple divisions of go-karts and quarter midgets in addition to the indoor midget races.

“It is ready to go”, said Stewart about his ‘Munchkin’ midget. “I am ready for the challenge.”

Stewart has a record nine wins at the Rumble.

The Rumble will also feature last year’s winners Russ Gamester and Kyle Hamilton, along with former winners Justin Peck, Jimmy Anderson, Derek Bischak, Mike Fedorcak and five-time winner Billy Wease. United States Auto Club stalwarts Justin Grant and Kody Swanson will also compete.