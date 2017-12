GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) Police have closed Grabill Road after a car and buggy collided.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grabill Road and Page Road just west of Grabill. That intersection is closed.

According to police dispatch, at least one person suffered critical injuries.

