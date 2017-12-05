Police search for suspects in armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are looking for two men who robbed the One Main Financial at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing black hoodies and had covered their faces with black bandanas when they walked into the business at 7619 Southtown Crossing around 6:40 p.m.

They demanded cash from the two employees, took the workers’ cell phones, and were seen driving away in a dark-colored car. The phones were recovered a short time later in the intersection of North Phoenix Parkway and Southtown Crossing.