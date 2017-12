FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have recalled Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League.

Anigbogu played 22 minutes scoring 2 points with 2 rebounds in Monday night’s win over Reno.

Anigbogu has played in 4 total games for the Mad Ants this year averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The 19-year old rookie was a second round pick by the Pacers out of UCLA this summer.