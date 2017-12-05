Komets add Tyanulin from Tucson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday the following player moves:

Forward Artur Tyanulin has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Tyanulin appeared in one game with Tucson at the beginning of the year prior to his first assignment to Fort Wayne on Oct. 26. Tyanulin scored five goals and added eight assist for 13 points in 10 games with the Komets prior to returning to Tucson on Nov. 21. The skater did not appear in any games with the Roadrunners during his last call-up.

Also, the Komets have placed forward Dennis Kravchenko on 21-day injured reserve. Kravchenko has skated 12 games with the Komets scoring six goals and 10 points.

The Komets will skate a morning game tomorrow (Wednesday) at Toledo starting at 10:35. The game will be broadcast on WKJG ESPN AM 1380 and FM 100.9 with Shane Albahrani at the Komet microphone.

After Wednesday’s game the Komets return to Fort Wayne to host Quad City Saturday at 7:30pm and Orlando Sunday at 5pm.