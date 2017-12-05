Indiana man charged in pursuit crash that killed 2 children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A motorist who allegedly crashed into another car during a police pursuit in Evansville, fatally injuring two children, has been charged with four felonies.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports prosecutors charged 26-year-old Frederick McFarland on Monday with two counts each of resisting law enforcement causing death, and resisting causing serious bodily injury.

Police said Nov. 29 crash occurred when McFarland ran a stop sign and his vehicle crashed into a car carrying a family. The collision killed 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter and seriously injured their parents.

McFarland was hospitalized after the crash. He had not been booked into the county jail as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the police pursuit began when McFarland fled from officers after they saw a false license plate on his car.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

