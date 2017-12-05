Finish Line to give shoes to DeKalb Co. Special Olympics team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Athletic apparel retailer Finish Line will supply a local Special Olympics basketball team with new shoes ahead of the squad’s games in a national competition.

Finish Line will present Special Olympics Indiana’s DeKalb County basketball team with new shoes to wear for the 2018 USA Games in Seattle. The presentation will be made Thursday at the Finish Line store in Glenbrook Mall.

The donation is part of Finish Line’s nationwide “Sneaks for Seattle” campaign.

“In celebration of these athlete’s journey to the national stage, Finish Line Youth Foundation is proud to support them with the latest and greatest sneakers,” said Marty Posch, the foundation’s president.

Special Olympics Indiana’s DeKalb County basketball team will represent the state at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, held July 1-6, 2018, in Seatlle. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches will participate in the Games, which will feature 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

Team Indiana, made up of 78 members including 40 athletes, will compete in eight sports – Basketball, Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Powerlifting, Softball, Swimming, and Track & Field, according to Special Olympics Indiana.