Colts place linebacker Simon on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive end Anthony Johnson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed outside linebacker John Simon on the Injured Reserve List.

Johnson, 6-2, 295 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on November 7. He has played in 18 career games (one start) and tallied 13 tackles (seven solo) and one fumble recovery in his time with the New York Jets (2016-17), New England Patriots (2016), Washington Redskins (2015) and Miami Dolphins (2014). Johnson was originally signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014 out of LSU.

In 2017, Johnson spent the first six weeks of the season on the Jets active roster but did not see game action. He saw action in 11 games (one start) with the Jets and Patriots in 2016 and registered 12 tackles (six solo). Johnson also spent time on New England’s practice squad. In 2015, he spent time on the Redskins practice squad. As a rookie in 2014, Johnson played in seven games and compiled one solo tackle and one fumble recovery.

Simon, 6-1, 250 pounds, started all nine games he played in this season and tallied 42 tackles (27 solo), 3.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one interception (returned for a touchdown) and one special teams stop. He signed with Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on March 10, 2017. Simon has appeared in 54 career games (22 starts) in his time with the Colts (2017), Houston Texans (2014-16) and Baltimore Ravens (2013) and has totaled 151 tackles (99 solo), 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception (returned for a touchdown) and 12 special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.