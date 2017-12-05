Colts place Desir on injured reserve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Matt Jones and placed cornerback Pierre Desir on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed cornerback Taurean Nixon to the practice squad.

Jones, 6-2, 239 pounds, was waived by the Colts on December 2. He was most recently elevated to Indianapolis’ 53-man roster from the practice squad on September 22. Jones saw action in three games for the Colts this season and tallied five carries for 14 yards. He has played in 23 career games (seven starts) with Indianapolis (2017) and the Washington Redskins (2015-16) and has registered 248 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns. Jones has also caught 27 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown. He was originally selected by the Redskins in the third round (95th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Desir, 6-2, 198 pounds, played in nine games (six starts) for the Colts this season and tallied 32 tackles (21 solo), seven passes defensed and one interception. He was claimed by Indianapolis off waivers (from Seattle) on September 3, 2017. Desir has played in 33 career games (13 starts) and has registered 80 tackles (62 solo), 15 passes defensed, one interception and one special teams stop in his time with the Colts (2017), San Diego Chargers (2016) and Cleveland Browns (2014-15). He was originally selected by the Browns in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Lindenwood.

Nixon, 5-10, 187 pounds, has played in two career games and tallied one tackle. He spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad earlier this season. Nixon spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos during the 2017 offseason. In 2016, he spent time on the Broncos’ active roster and practice squad. Nixon appeared in two games and registered one tackle. As a rookie in 2015, he spent the entire regular season and part of the postseason on the Broncos practice squad before being elevated to the team’s 53-man roster on January 17, 2016. Nixon did not see game action in the postseason, but he was a member of the team’s Super Bowl 50 victory. He was originally selected by Denver in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Tulane.