Cincinnati Zoo to open expanded gorilla habitat

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo’s gorillas can be viewed by the public year-round at the facility’s new expanded gorilla habitat, which includes an indoor viewing area.

The zoo drew global attention in 2016 when a special response team killed a gorilla after a small child fell into his enclosure. Harambe’s death sparked a storm of social media comment, some mournful and some satirical.

The expanded Gorilla World habitat opening Wednesday is the result of a $12 million renovation project started in 2015. Changes include new landscaping, an energy-efficient stream and waterfall and a resurfaced outdoor habitat.

New barriers installed in the wake of Harambe’s death remain in place around the outdoor facility.

