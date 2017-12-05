Charges: Indiana federal prison guard took bribes to permit sex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a federal prison guard in western Indiana accepted bribes from inmates to allow them to have sex with women on prison grounds or at nearby hotels and to allow liquor, drugs and other contraband.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says 41-year-old Leon Perry III of Linton, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday on charges include bribery and permitting escapes.

A 20-count indictment says Perry’s responsibilities at the minimum-security federal prison camp in Terre Haute included patrolling the grounds to prevent any escape attempts, but in exchange for bribes up to $250, he’d arrange to be in other parts of the camp while inmates slipped away or women joined them on the grounds for sex.

Federal court records don’t list an attorney for Perry who might comment on his behalf.

