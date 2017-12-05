12/4 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Carmel (10) 11-0 118 1
2. Indpls Pike (2) 9-0 108 2
3. Indpls N. Central 7-0 96 3
4. Lawrence North 8-1 85 4
5. Homestead 6-1 59 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 8-2 37 8
7. Bedford N. Lawrence 7-2 30 6
8. E. Chicago Central 10-1 24 7
9. Jeffersonville 6-2 19 9
10. North Harrison 8-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle, Brownsburg, Chesterton, Penn, Center Grove, Columbus East, Martinsville, Heritage Christian, Fort Wayne South.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (12) 8-1 129 1
2. Greensburg (1) 7-2 88 2
3. Glenn 8-1 74 3
4. Tippecanoe Valley 8-1 73 4
5. Danville 5-2 53 6
6. Beech Grove 7-0 50 T8
7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 7-3 42 T8
8. Angola 9-2 37 7
9. Fairfield 9-1 28 NR
(tie)Owen Valley 8-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Evansville Memorial, Salem, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Gibson Southern, Hamilton Heights, West Lafayette, Bellmont, Marion, Vincennes Lincoln, Northwood, Norwell.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (6) 8-0 78 1
2. Triton Central (1) 9-0 62 T2
3. Monroe Central 5-0 61 5
4. S. Ripley 6-1 57 T2
5. Eastern (Pekin) 6-2 44 4
6. N. Judson 7-0 37 8
7. Winchester 8-1 32 7
8. Central Noble 6-1 24 6
9. Covenant Christian 6-1 11 10
10. Linton-Stockton 7-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah, Frankton, Paoli, Tipton, Crawford County, Cloverdale.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (7) 6-1 103 1
2. Indpls Tindley (4) 5-1 96 2
3. Jac-Cen-Del 7-1 87 3
4. Vincennes Rivet 6-1 84 4
5. S. Central (Elizabeth) 4-2 55 5
6. Morgan Twp. 6-2 42 6
7. N. White 7-0 40 7
8. Trinity Lutheran 7-1 39 8
9. W. Washington 7-3 27 9
10. Northfield 4-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: Loogootee, Oregon-Davis, Morristown, Randolph Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, Northeast Dubois.
