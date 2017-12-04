Students call for removal of Christopher Columbus murals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Some University of Notre Dame students, employees and alumni say 19th century murals of Christopher Columbus should be removed from a school building because they depict Native Americans and blacks in stereotypical submissive poses before white European explorers.

The South Bend Tribune reports that more than 340 students, employees and alumni signed an open letter against the paintings published in the university’s student newspaper, the Observer. The letter says the paintings in an administrative building are equivalent to a Confederate monument.

A university spokesman says the paintings have historic value and there are no plans to remove them.

The 12 paintings by artist Luigi Gregori have been on display since 1884 in the campus’ Main Building.

A group of Native American students also called for the paintings’ removal in 1995.

