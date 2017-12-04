Pair shows up at hospital with stab wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people showed up at a Fort Wayne hospital with stab wounds late afternoon Monday.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that sometime before 4:30 p.m., two people walked into a local hospital suffering from stab wounds. One of the victims was immediately listed in critical condition; the other was reportedly in good condition, dispatchers said.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner said that man has since been released from care.

Joyner said the victims – two adult males – have been questioned by police, but were not cooperative. Investigators do not know where the stabbing happened or who the culprit was, Joyner said.

The men were picked up at the Tennessee Mart at Tennessee Avenue and St. Joseph Boulevard and taken to a nearby hospital, Joyner said.

No other information was available.