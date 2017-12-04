National, local acts to perform in weekend Christmas concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Local and national groups and choirs will perform at a two-day concert to benefit an area food bank this weekend.

The Christmas Story Concert will be held Saturday and Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 16933 Thiele Road. Four groups will perform over the weekend, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The concert will feature Nashville act Ernie & Jason Couch Revival, with shows both Saturday evening and Sunday morning. According to the group’s website, Ernie & Jason Couch Revival’s “unique blend of traditional, country, and contemporary gospel music speaks to people of all ages and all walks of life.”

Fort Wayne’s Community Men’s Chorus will perform at both shows, as well.

Saturday’s show will also feature performances by The Lutheran Men of Song of Ossian and Fort Wayne, along with the Whispering Meadows Elementary School Honors Choir located in Fort Wayne.

The Christmas Story Concert is free and open to the public, though a love offering will be collected and all proceeds will go to the Ossian Food Pantry.