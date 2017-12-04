Moving company donates cold weather items to shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Those in need around Fort Wayne will have the gift of warmth this winter thanks to a local donation drive.

Two Men and a Truck moving company recently held its “Truckload of Warmth” collection drive. It collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for families living in shelters who do not have adequate winter clothing and struggle to keep warm.

Two Men and a Truck officials said they learned that 44 percent of the nation’s homeless are unsheltered and exposed to dangerously low winter temperatures.

“Truckload of Warmth” aimed to change that.

Coats and cold weather gear collected during the drive were delivered to families at the Rescue Mission on Monday morning.

Photos: “Truckload of Warmth” donation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Two Men and a Truck's Truckload of Warmth collection drive collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for The Rescue Mission. Two Men and a Truck's Truckload of Warmth collection drive collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for The Rescue Mission. Two Men and a Truck's Truckload of Warmth collection drive collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for The Rescue Mission. Two Men and a Truck's Truckload of Warmth collection drive collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for The Rescue Mission. Two Men and a Truck's Truckload of Warmth collection drive collected winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter gear for The Rescue Mission.