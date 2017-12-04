Mastodons nipped in overtime by Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. – Anna Lappenküper’s game-tying layup with 1.1 second left in regulation sent the Fort Wayne Mastodons into overtime for the first time this season, but the Mastodons were unable to pick up the victory falling at Coastal Carolina 67-58.

Kierstyn Repp led the ‘Dons with 18 points on the night, all of which came from downtown. Repp is the first Mastodon to hit six, three-pointers in a game since Kamilah Carter hit six against South Dakota on Feb. 25, 2016.

Hannah Hess knocked down three of her own from long range to finish with 11 points. Lappenküper finished with 10 points and five assists. Hannah Albrecht had a game-high six assists, while Diamond Williams had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Mastodons jumped out to an early 9-2 lead as Repp hit on her first three attempts. Coastal Carolina came back with an 8-0 run, before Jaelencia Williams hit a pair of free throws to put the ‘Dons back up 11-10. The Chanticleers hit a three, before Repp answered with her fourth triple of the quarter. From there, Coastal Carolina made a 10-0 run to begin the second quarter that put them in the lead until the final seconds of regulation.

Hess hit a three-pointer to begin the fourth quarter, pulling Fort Wayne within one, 45-44, but the Chanticleers responded with a 9-0 run. Trailing 54-44 with 6:22 to go in the game, Fort Wayne held Coastal Carolina to just one basket the rest of the way. Down five with 1:01 left, Repp drained a three to close the gap to two. After a defensive stop, Lappenküper went coast-to-coast, scoring with 1.1 left in regulation to tie the game 56-56.

The Chanticleers began the extra period with an 8-0 run, as the Mastodon offense was limited to one basket in the frame.

On the night, the ‘Dons made 22-of-63 (34.9%) from the floor, 9-of-27 (33.3%) on 3-point attempts and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the free throw line. The Mastodons grabbed a season-high 41 rebounds, while out-rebounded Coastal Carolina by the largest margin of the season by an opponent (+8) and holding the Chanticleers to a season-low 33 boards.

Fort Wayne returns home to host a pair of games, beginning with Easter Illinois Friday, December 8 at 6 p.m.