Lemon’s near triple-double lead Mad Ants to win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-2) defeated the Reno Bighorns (4-6), 106-97, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night in front of a crowd of 2,143. Walt Lemon Jr. and Jarrod Uthoff both recorded double-double performances, with Lemon Jr. adding 28 points and 10 rebounds as well as 21 points and 14 rebounds from Uthoff.

Uthoff played the entire first quarter registering 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and six rebounds, which was one less rebound than Reno had as a team after the first quarter.

Fort Wayne distributed the ball in the first half to hold a 55-47 lead after 24 minutes. Fifteen assists from Fort Wayne led to 22 made baskets and a 51.2 shooting percentage. Lemon Jr. and Ben Moore played the entire second quarter and went into the break with 16 and six points each in the first half.

The Mad Ants opened up the lead in the third quarter – stretching the advantage to as much as 17 – aided by 10 more points from Lemon Jr.

Reno eventually got as close as seven in the final quarter, led by nine points in the frame from Aaron Harrison, who ended up with 16 points.

Justin Jackson was the leading scorer for Reno with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds.

Fort Wayne will travel to Westchester on Wednesday, while Reno will continue its east-coast trip in Lakeland on Wednesday.