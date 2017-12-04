Jensen retires as Warsaw football coach

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw’s all-time wins leader is stepping down as head football coach as Phil Jensen announced his retirement on Monday.

Jensen had two stints as head coach of the Tigers, posting a 104-85 combined record in 18 seasons overall at Warsaw. This year’s 26-16 win over Chesterton in sectional play allowed Jensen to surpass George Fisher as Warsaw’s wins leader.

Warsaw went 6-5 this season.

Prior to coaching at Warsaw Jensen was head coach at Churubusco. He retires with an overall record of 130-97.