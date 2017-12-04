Fort Wayne’s Scott Named Summit League Player of the Week For A Second Time

ELMHURST, Ill. – Fort Wayne’s Bryson Scott was honored for the second time this season as The Summit League’s Player of the Week.

Scott, the league’s leading scorer this season at 23.1 points/game, notched his 1,000th career point against IU-Kokomo last Thursday while also tallying 34 points versus Detroit Mercy and 31 against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Mastodons (6-3) emerged victorious in all three games.

BRYSON SCOTT, FORT WAYNE

Sr. // Fort Wayne, Ind.

Garnered his third-career Player of the Week award

Averaged 26.0 points/game on 54.3 percent shooting

Went 20-of-22 from the charity stripe for the week

Shot 40 percent from 3-point land (8-of-20)

Three 30-point performances on the season

Also nominated: Javan White, Oral Roberts; Paul Miller, North Dakota St.; Joe Rosga, Denver; Zach Jackson, Neb.-Omaha; Nick Fuller, South Dakota; Kobe Webster, Western Ill.; Reed Tellinghuisen, South Dakota St.

Previous recipients: Nov. 13 – Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne; Nov. 20 – Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Nov. 27 – Tyson Ward, North Dakota State