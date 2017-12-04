Flames, smoke rise from Waterloo recycling facility

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) A large fire burned at a Waterloo recycling facility midday Monday.
Around 12:30 p.m., a fire was reported at MetalX, which sits at 295 Commerce Dr. and backs up to Interstate 69. Viewers told NewsChannel 15 that flames were visible from several miles away.
A dark, thick plume of smoke could be seen rising high from the recycling plant.
Fire crews from Waterloo, Corunna, Auburn, Kendaville, Butler, Angola, Ashley and Garrett all responded to the blaze. The fire was still burning around 1:30 p.m.
A Waterloo Town Marshal ordered a NewsChannel 15 photographer to leave the area.
MetalX Fire
MetalX Fire x
