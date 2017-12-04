Environmental levels for controversial North River property purchase released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The North River Property environmental reports that Fort Wayne City Council have been waiting for were finally released by the city Monday morning.

The documents are being released about a week after Council approved the controversial land purchase. The purchase of the North River property helps pave the way for riverfront development, but even the councilors who voted for it said it was a bad deal.

Among the many issues some of the councilman had with the deal was the city had not released results of the environmental studies on the land or what it may cost to clean up the land.

While the cost of the clean up was not in the report, it did give extensive analysis of the property. In total, the environmental assessment reports are about 2,000 pages.

The reports prepared by AVANT/IWM Consulting and being released for public review contain soil and/or groundwater analytical results and recommendations that were compared to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Risk-Integrated System of Cleanups (RISC) guidelines.

In their report, they note that the site, which is the former OmniSource property on 1610 North Calhoun Street, consists of about 28 acres of land. It’s bordered by North Clinton Street, West 4th Street, North Calhoun Street and North Harrison street. The mostly vacant land land is covered with gravel and is overgrown with grass weeds. wire, old car parts and other metal and plastic debris were visible scattered across the surface.

AVANT/IWM provided a historical review of the property, in which they report the site has been commercially developed since at least 1902. Over the years the site has been a railroad yard, truck and automobile repair facility, an oil company and a metal processing scrap yard. Details concerning the usage and disposal of hazardous substances and petroleum products by the site occupants were not readily available.

Four spill incidents were reported on the site between 1989 and 2002. The substances spilled were oil, caustic soda, chromate cleaning solution and petroleum. No active investigations of these spills are underway and documentation of the cleanup of these spills was not readily available.

The report states in 1998, sampling of the the surface soil found total petroleum hydrocarbons concentrations exceeded the IDEM RISC Residential Default Closure Levels (RDCLs). In 2000, concentrations of lead, argon, cadmium, and mercury, as well as polychlorinated biphenylss, exceeded their respective RDCLs.

The report states in 2005, volatile organic compounds and semi-volotile organic compounds were found in the soild and groundwater beneath the facility. Available documents indicate the full extent of contamination was not determined.

Several other soil and groundwater contaminants were noted which are now considered Historical Recognized Environmental Conditions, which means that they are no longer at hazardous levels.

NewsChannel 15 will be speaking with a City of Fort Wayne representative and City Councilman to learn deeper interpretations of these reports.