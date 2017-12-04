Child leads police on chase with stolen vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile is in police custody after leading an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase early Monday morning.

Authorities in Adams County responded to a 911 call of a stolen vehicle around 6:20 a.m. A short time later, a deputy found a vehicle that fit the description in a field, but lost sight of it.

It was spotted again on County Road 150 North and 300 East, police said.

It was there that the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, according to a police report. The driver sped north on U.S. 27 just south of Decatur, then into Allen County and eventually Fort Wayne, where the pursuit ended. Police said the vehicle’s tire blew out at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Tillman Road.

Stop sticks were deployed multiple times during the pursuit, though only one set was successful in deflating one tire.

The driver was apprehended and taken into police custody. It is unclear how old the child is.