Area’s best holiday light displays

The holiday season is a time for togetherness and gratitude, food and giving. It’s also a time for lights!

NewsChannel 15 set out this holiday season to find the area’s most festive residential light displays! These photos were captured by NewsChannel 15 staffers, as well as by our viewers.

So, which house is your favorite?

Photos: Area holiday light displays View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This White Shell Drive home in the Shorewood association was submitted by Kurt Girardot. A home on Wheelock Road near Flutter Road is shown. This home along Stellhorn Road near Stellhorn Professional Village is festive. This home can be seen near the intersection of Stellhorn Road and Lahmeyer Road in Fort Wayne. This home can be seen near the intersection of Stellhorn Road and Lahmeyer Road in Fort Wayne. Mary Fortman submitted this photo of a home along South Tyland Boulevard in New Haven. A home within the Sheffield Woods association off Homestead Road is shown. This home off North Clinton Street at Jacobs Creek Run is finely decorated. A home in the Hunters Point association is featured. (Ryan Dirschell) This home and property on Emerald Lake Drive features thousands upon thousands of lights. This Bufflehead Run home in Fort Wayne is decorated for the holidays. (Janet Hardy Robison) Holly Glentzer submitted this photo of a home within Brookside Estates addition. A home at Barletta Cove is pictured. (Mike Rayeski) This home off Ardmore Avenue was submitted by Carla Hanson-Taulbee. A home along Almdale Drive just off Scott Road is featured. A home at 3214 Woodrow Ave. is pictured. (Jackie Walker) This home at 928 Waynesboro in Decatur is well lit. (Gina Woodworth Wenger) Debi Harner submitted this photo of a home at 922 Line St. in Decatur. A home at 657 Puttman Place in Roanoke is pictured. (Erik Garrison)

To submit photos to NewsChannel 15, use our ReportIt feature at wane.com/report-it or email them to photos@wane.com.