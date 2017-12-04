Addison Agen performs in Top 10

LOS ANGELES (WANE)- Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen performed live again on ‘The Voice’ Monday night.

She sang “Lucky” by Britney Spears.

After her performance, her coach Adam Levine had very high praise for her.

He said he truly believes Agen is the best artist in the competition. He described her as the “real deal” and a “class act.”

Levine said Agen is one of the best singers he knows.

Agen is currently in the top 10 and is hoping to secure a spot in the top eight.

She will find out Tuesday night if she has enough votes to advance.