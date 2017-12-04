2 semis, 2 vehicles collide on US 30

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Several vehicles crashed along U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley County line early Monday.

Police and medics were called around 9:45 a.m. Monday to U.S. 30 and C.R. 800 East, near the Steel Dynamics, Inc. plant, on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that two semis collided with a pickup and a sedan in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The highway’s eastbound lanes were shut down as a result of the crash. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.